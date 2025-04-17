The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

EU warns Serbia not to attend Russia's victory parade

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 17, 2025 6:52 AM 2 min read
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic pictured on Dec. 10, 2024 in Freiberg, Germany (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
European Union officials have warned on April 15 that Serbia could be blocked from joining the EU if its president travels to Moscow for Russian President Vladimir Putin's May 9 Victory Parade.

Serbia applied to join the European Union in 2009 and received candidate status in 2012. However, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, has also maintained friendly ties with Russia and Putin.

Vucic is reported to attend the annual Moscow Victory Day Parade on May 9 and will contribute military assets to the parade, according to Russian state media.

In response, European officials have issued a warning to Vucic, indicating that his visit would violate EU membership criteria and potentially block Serbia's accession process.

Several EU officials have commented on Vucic's upcoming trip to Moscow, including Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General of Estonia's Foreign Ministry.

"We need to ensure that they understand that certain decisions come at a cost. The consequence is them not joining the European Union," Vseviov said.

He also added that attendance at Russia's Victory Day Parade is "an important litmus test. Basically what we look at is whether or not they are on our side or playing on the other team."

Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, also commented that "any participation in the May 9 parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe."

Russian state media reported that Putin has invited the leaders of China, Israel, and Brazil to attend the May 9 celebrations in Moscow, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, is also confirmed to attend the parade in Moscow, despite EU warnings.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has invited senior EU leaders and officials to Kyiv on May 9 to counter Russia's celebration.

Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

11:29 PM

Trump extends US sanctions on Russian ships for another year.

"I am continuing for one year the national emergency with respect to the Russian Federation and the emergency authority relating to the regulation of the anchorage and movement of Russian-affiliated vessels to United States ports," a U.S. Federal Register document says.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.