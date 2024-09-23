The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, War, Russia, United States
Edit post

Next few months will be 'decisive,' Zelensky says during speech in US, urges allies to act faster

by Kateryna Denisova September 23, 2024 2:18 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky giving a speech at the American Academy of Achievement award ceremony in the U.S. on Sept. 23, 2024. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The next few months will be "decisive" in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 23, as he begins his nearly week-long trip to the U.S.

Speaking at the American Academy of Achievement award ceremony in Washington D.C., Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to act faster and "define what the outcome [of the war] will be."

"We don't have much time," he said, adding: "The next few months will be decisive. Ahead of us in this war — Russia's war against Ukraine, and all of you because this is Russia's war against freedom itself — we are short of time to define what the outcome will be.

"And we must define it. Not Russia, not their bloody allies. We need to be faster. We need not to lose the next few months in war, so that we don't lose the next decades."

Zelensky's remarks came as he began his trip to the U.S. where he will present his "victory plan" to President Joe Biden, as well as to presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris and members of Congress.

He will also attend the U.N. General Assembly in New York and meet other world leaders.

Zelensky will present his "victory plan" as Ukraine holds territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast, though Moscow keeps on pushing on multiple fronts in the country's east.

Ukraine said it is open to suggestions from Washington to strengthen the plan. U.S. officials said they had been acquainted with elements of Zelensky's strategy and voiced belief "that (it) can work."

Zelensky said the plan was designed to end the war with the backing of international partners without relying on Russia's cooperation. However, he did not specify how it would achieve this.

"This must be our shared achievement — victory for freedom, with no compromises at freedom's expense," the president said.

At the American Academy of Achievement award ceremony, Zelensky received the Golden Plate Award in recognition of contributions to human development.

‘Russia must feel it’s going to lose’ – Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:57 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 16.

At least 16 people were injured in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including a 15-year-old boy. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.