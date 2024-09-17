The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
US believes Zelensky's peace strategy 'can work,' official says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 18, 2024 1:05 AM 2 min read
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks onstage during Big Bets for Climate Action at Rockefeller Foundation on May 30, 2024 in New York City, U.S. Illustrative purposes. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN International)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. officials have seen President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan and believe it is a strategy "that can work," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a press briefing on Sept. 17.

Zelensky on Sept. 16 said that his Victory Plan for Ukraine is over 90% complete, and that he will present the plan to allies next week. The details of the strategy have not been released to the public.

Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the U.S. is already familiar with the plan.

"We have seen President Zelensky's peace plan," she said during the U.N. briefing.

"We think it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work."

Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. hopes to promote Zelensky's plan among world leaders next week duringthe 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Zelensky previously said he plans to present his strategy for victory to U.S. President Joe Biden in September.

While the contents of the plan are yet to be revealed, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sept. 17 that Zelensky's Victory Plan does not in any way include ceding territory to Russia.

US sense of urgency questioned as billions in Ukraine aid hangs in balance
News that $6 billion worth of outstanding U.S. military aid to Ukraine could expire by the end of September if Congress doesn’t take urgent action is unsettling some in Kyiv, where the painful memory of a larger package delay that led to battlefield losses remains fresh. Delivering the
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian boxer Usyk detained at Krakow airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced shortly after midnight on Sept. 18 that Usyk had been released following the intervention of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry. "I was outraged by this treatment of our citizen and champion," Zelensky said.
