US believes Zelensky's peace strategy 'can work,' official says

U.S. officials have seen President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan and believe it is a strategy "that can work," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said during a press briefing on Sept. 17.

Zelensky on Sept. 16 said that his Victory Plan for Ukraine is over 90% complete, and that he will present the plan to allies next week. The details of the strategy have not been released to the public.

Thomas-Greenfield confirmed that the U.S. is already familiar with the plan.

"We have seen President Zelensky's peace plan," she said during the U.N. briefing.

"We think it lays out a strategy and a plan that can work."

Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. hopes to promote Zelensky's plan among world leaders next week duringthe 79th U.N. General Assembly in New York.



Zelensky previously said he plans to present his strategy for victory to U.S. President Joe Biden in September.

While the contents of the plan are yet to be revealed, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Sept. 17 that Zelensky's Victory Plan does not in any way include ceding territory to Russia.