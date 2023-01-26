Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Official: Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 4 in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 8:14 pm
Share

A Russian missile hit a village council building in Kochubeivka, Kherson Oblast, killing one person on Jan. 26, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, said

The attack also injured four people, Vilkul said, adding that they have “already been evacuated to hospitals in Kryvyi Rih.”

Among them is the head of the Kochubeivka community, according to Vilkul.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces hit 11 Ukrainian regions with missiles and drones, damaging 35 buildings, the State Emergency Service's spokesman Oleksandr Khorunzhy said. 

The attack killed 11 people and wounded 11 more across the country, Khorunzhy said.

According to Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 55 missiles at Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 26, and 47 of them were downed by Ukrainian air defense.

On Jan. 25, Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast killed two people and injured three others, according to the Kherson Regional Administration.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.  


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK