Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Russian attack, Civilian casualties, War, Ukraine
Edit post

1 killed, 10 injured after Russian drone drops explosive on bus in Kherson

by Martin Fornusek March 2, 2025 2:48 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: A sign ‘Kherson’ stands at the entrance to the regional capital on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped an explosive on a shuttle bus in the southern city of Kherson on March 2, killing one person and injuring at least 10, the city's military administration said.

A 53-year-old woman was killed in the attack, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attack took place in the afternoon in the city's western Dniprovskyi district.

At least nine of the victims have been hospitalized, the regional prosecutor's office said. Four of them are in serious condition, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration.

Kherson and other Ukraine-controlled settlements west of the Dnipro River endure daily Russian attacks as Moscow's forces maintain control of the river’s east bank.

Evidence points to Russia systematically targeting civilians in Kherson with drones in a campaign dubbed by journalists as a "human safari." A Russian drone strike in the city on Jan. 6 targeted another bus, killing one person and injuring eight.

Europe must finally take charge of its security — starting in Ukraine
It ended with a bang, not a whimper. By the close of this year’s Munich Security Conference, the old U.S.-led security order appeared to have changed unrecognizably. Now, as Russia’s full-scale war enters its fourth year and peace talks begin, without clarity on Europe’s or
The Kyiv IndependentTennyson Dearing
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.