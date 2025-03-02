1 killed, 10 injured after Russian drone drops explosive on bus in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone dropped an explosive on a shuttle bus in the southern city of Kherson on March 2, killing one person and injuring at least 10, the city's military administration said.

A 53-year-old woman was killed in the attack, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. The attack took place in the afternoon in the city's western Dniprovskyi district.

At least nine of the victims have been hospitalized, the regional prosecutor's office said. Four of them are in serious condition, according to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city military administration.

Kherson and other Ukraine-controlled settlements west of the Dnipro River endure daily Russian attacks as Moscow's forces maintain control of the river’s east bank.

Evidence points to Russia systematically targeting civilians in Kherson with drones in a campaign dubbed by journalists as a "human safari." A Russian drone strike in the city on Jan. 6 targeted another bus, killing one person and injuring eight.