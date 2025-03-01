Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

Starmer aims to bridge Trump-Zelensky rift as US expects apology, Bloomberg reports

by Olena Goncharova March 2, 2025 12:47 AM 3 min read
A British union flag outside luxury residential properties in the Chelsea and Kensington borough in London, U.K., on Feb. 20, 2025. (Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to deliver a stark message to European leaders, urging them to confront the "brutal reality" of growing security threats and commit to higher defense spending.

At a high-stakes security summit in London on March 2, he will push allies to take concrete steps to support Ukraine, emphasizing that diplomatic statements alone will not persuade Washington to maintain its security guarantees. The meeting which will be attended by leaders from France, Italy, Canada, Germany, and Turkey, has gained urgency following U.S. President Donald Trump’s clash with President Volodymyr Zelensky, which raised concerns about future American support for Kyiv.

Amid the diplomatic fallout, the Trump administration has privately signaled that it expects a public apology from Zelensky to mend relations, European officials told Bloomberg.

In a bid to stabilize the transatlantic alliance, Starmer has taken on a central diplomatic role, leveraging his recent White House meeting to keep communication open between Trump and European leaders. Following Zelensky’s tense encounter with Trump, British officials have worked behind the scenes to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

'We stand with Ukraine' — Starmer reaffirms support for Ukraine during meeting with Zelensky
“We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take,” U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told reporters at a press briefing on March 1 in London alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that Ukraine has “full backing across the United Kingdom.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Starmer personally reached out to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron to encourage renewed dialogue, positioning the U.K. as a key intermediary between Washington and European capitals.

In the meantime, some NATO leaders, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have encouraged Zelensky to rebuild ties with Trump, recognizing the U.S. remains Ukraine’s most important military backer.

Starmer and Macron are also pushing for a European-led security initiative, including a potential peacekeeping force, to safeguard any future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. While Trump has so far refused to back such efforts, Starmer will argue that a stronger European defense posture could help secure American support.

He believes that demonstrating Europe’s ability to shoulder more responsibility may prevent Trump from fully disengaging from Ukraine. The challenge, however, is convincing other European nations to step up their own defense contributions and commit to long-term military assistance.

With the London summit now a critical test for European unity, Starmer is working to prevent Trump from sidelining European leaders in any potential negotiations with Russia. His strategy hinges on ensuring that Ukraine remains central to peace talks while securing commitments from European allies to sustain military and financial aid.

'I'll need more ammo' — Ukraine's soldiers react to Trump-Zelensky Oval Office showdown
An astounding political encounter played out in front of the world on Feb. 28, as a highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump descended into a verbal brawl, the cancelling of a mineral deal and — reportedly — Zelensky’s unceremonious eviction fr…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Bernie Sanders on Trump's alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
2:11 AM
Video

Zelensky thanks America for four minutes straight.

During his visit to Washington on Feb. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a heated exchange with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance over ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Trump and Vance have repeatedly claimed that Zelensky has not been sufficiently grateful for U.S. support throughout the war. The Kyiv Independent has compiled instances where Zelensky has publicly expressed gratitude to the U.S., its people, and its leadership for being Ukraine’s largest supporter.
