Starmer aims to bridge Trump-Zelensky rift as US expects apology, Bloomberg reports

U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to deliver a stark message to European leaders, urging them to confront the "brutal reality" of growing security threats and commit to higher defense spending.

At a high-stakes security summit in London on March 2, he will push allies to take concrete steps to support Ukraine, emphasizing that diplomatic statements alone will not persuade Washington to maintain its security guarantees. The meeting which will be attended by leaders from France, Italy, Canada, Germany, and Turkey, has gained urgency following U.S. President Donald Trump’s clash with President Volodymyr Zelensky, which raised concerns about future American support for Kyiv.

Amid the diplomatic fallout, the Trump administration has privately signaled that it expects a public apology from Zelensky to mend relations, European officials told Bloomberg.

In a bid to stabilize the transatlantic alliance, Starmer has taken on a central diplomatic role, leveraging his recent White House meeting to keep communication open between Trump and European leaders. Following Zelensky’s tense encounter with Trump, British officials have worked behind the scenes to prevent the situation from spiraling further.

Starmer personally reached out to both Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron to encourage renewed dialogue, positioning the U.K. as a key intermediary between Washington and European capitals.

In the meantime, some NATO leaders, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have encouraged Zelensky to rebuild ties with Trump, recognizing the U.S. remains Ukraine’s most important military backer.

Starmer and Macron are also pushing for a European-led security initiative, including a potential peacekeeping force, to safeguard any future ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. While Trump has so far refused to back such efforts, Starmer will argue that a stronger European defense posture could help secure American support.

He believes that demonstrating Europe’s ability to shoulder more responsibility may prevent Trump from fully disengaging from Ukraine. The challenge, however, is convincing other European nations to step up their own defense contributions and commit to long-term military assistance.

With the London summit now a critical test for European unity, Starmer is working to prevent Trump from sidelining European leaders in any potential negotiations with Russia. His strategy hinges on ensuring that Ukraine remains central to peace talks while securing commitments from European allies to sustain military and financial aid.