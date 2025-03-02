Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, China, Russian Intelligence, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia
Edit post

Russia, China seek to recruit fired US federal employees, CNN reports

by Martin Fornusek March 2, 2025 1:58 PM 2 min read
Demonstrators hold signs in support of federal workers outside of the L'Enfant metro station in Washington, DC, U.S., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia and China are attempting to recruit U.S. federal employees working in national security who were impacted by the Trump administration's layoffs, CNN reported on March 1, citing four undisclosed sources and an intelligence report.

In efforts spearheaded by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the U.S. government launched a mass firing of government employees and gutted federal agencies like USAID.

These steps, presented as cutting waste and realigning government policies with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, could be followed by further layoffs in the civil service in the near future.

Washington's foreign adversaries are seeking to leverage the situation and recruit employees who were recently fired — or are in danger of being laid off — and have security clearance or access to sensitive information on critical infrastructure, CNN wrote.

Foreign intelligence operatives were instructed to look for potential sources on LinkedIn, TikTok, RedNote, and Reddit, the outlet reported, citing a document by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The CIA has already fired about 20 officers working in diversity and recruitment, which is seen as only a first step before what the New York Times described as "one of the largest mass firings in the agency’s history."

The Pentagon, in turn, announced plans to lay off 5,400 probationary employees, representing roughly 5-8% of its civilian workforce.

The last few weeks saw the Trump administration take steps described by critics as friendly toward Moscow, publicly denouncing the Ukrainian leadership and launching direct talks with Russia in a supposed effort to broker a peace deal.

According to recent media reporting, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also ordered the U.S. Cyber Command to suspend offensive cyber and information operations against Russia amid the diplomatic outreach.

‘I’ll need more ammo’ — Ukraine’s soldiers react to Trump-Zelensky Oval Office showdown
An astounding political encounter played out in front of the world on Feb. 28, as a highly-anticipated meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump descended into a verbal brawl, the cancelling of a mineral deal and — reportedly — Zelensky’s unceremonious eviction fr…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.