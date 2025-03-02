Norwegian fuel supplier halts sales to US Navy over Trump-Zelensky dispute, citing 'moral compass'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers will not deliver a "single liter" of fuel to the U.S. Navy until U.S. President Donald Trump "is gone," the company's owner told media outlet Kystens Noeringsliv on March 1 after Trump's highly public dispute with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky was poised to sign a major natural resources deal with the U.S. on Feb. 28 when a last-minute provocation by U.S. Vice President JD Vance ignited a public clash. Afterward, Zelensky was expelled from the White House, with Trump accusing him of not being "ready" for peace.

The official Facebook page of Haltbakk Bunkers, which appears to have since gone private, called the dispute "the biggest sh*tshow ever presented 'live on TV' by the current American president and his vice president."

"Huge credit to the president of Ukraine (for) restraining himself and for keeping calm even though the U.S.A. put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick," the post reads, adding that the company decided to no longer act as a fuel provider for U.S. military forces and naval vessels docking in Norway.

Haltbakk Bunkers's owner, Gunnar Gran, told Kystens Noeringsliv that his company provided U.S. warships with 3,000,000 liters of fuel in 2024.

Haltbakk Bunkers has "many Ukrainian employees" and wants to show that it maintains support for Ukraine, Gran said. He believes that the boycott "will not upset anyone."

In light of Haltbakk Bunkers's announced boycott, Norway's Defense Ministry put out a statement on March 2 reaffirming its ties with the U.S.

"The U.S. and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation. American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway," the statement reads.

Norway has been supplying Ukraine with military aid in the country's fight against Russian aggression. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland announced on Feb. 24 that they would allocate additional humanitarian, military, and energy aid to Ukraine.