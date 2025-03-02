Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Norway
Edit post

Norwegian fuel supplier halts sales to US Navy over Trump-Zelensky dispute, citing 'moral compass'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 12:42 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A ship moored at a dry dock of the GMC Yard, operated by GMC Group AS, in Stavanger, Norway, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Naina Helén Jåma/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Norwegian fuel supplier Haltbakk Bunkers will not deliver a "single liter" of fuel to the U.S. Navy until U.S. President Donald Trump "is gone," the company's owner told media outlet Kystens Noeringsliv on March 1 after Trump's highly public dispute with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky was poised to sign a major natural resources deal with the U.S. on Feb. 28 when a last-minute provocation by U.S. Vice President JD Vance ignited a public clash. Afterward, Zelensky was expelled from the White House, with Trump accusing him of not being "ready" for peace.

The official Facebook page of Haltbakk Bunkers, which appears to have since gone private, called the dispute "the biggest sh*tshow ever presented 'live on TV' by the current American president and his vice president."

"Huge credit to the president of Ukraine (for) restraining himself and for keeping calm even though the U.S.A. put on a backstabbing TV show. It made us sick," the post reads, adding that the company decided to no longer act as a fuel provider for U.S. military forces and naval vessels docking in Norway.

Haltbakk Bunkers's owner, Gunnar Gran, told Kystens Noeringsliv that his company provided U.S. warships with 3,000,000 liters of fuel in 2024.

Haltbakk Bunkers has "many Ukrainian employees" and wants to show that it maintains support for Ukraine, Gran said. He believes that the boycott "will not upset anyone."

In light of Haltbakk Bunkers's announced boycott, Norway's Defense Ministry put out a statement on March 2 reaffirming its ties with the U.S.

"The U.S. and Norway maintain a close and strong defense cooperation. American forces will continue to receive the supply and support they require from Norway," the statement reads.

Norway has been supplying Ukraine with military aid in the country's fight against Russian aggression. Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland announced on Feb. 24 that they would allocate additional humanitarian, military, and energy aid to Ukraine.

UK to provide $2.8 billion loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets
The loan, which is part of the Group of Seven’s (G7) Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) credit initiative, was signed amid President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to London to meet with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.