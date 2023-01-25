Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Russian shelling kills 2, injures 3 in Kherson Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 6:41 pm
Russian forces shelled a local grocery store in the town of Beryslav on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 80 kilometers from Kherson.

The shelling killed two people and injured three others who were taken to the hospital, the Kherson Regional Administration reported on Jan. 25.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation. 


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

