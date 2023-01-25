Russian shelling kills 2, injures 3 in Kherson Oblast.
January 25, 2023 6:41 pm
Russian forces shelled a local grocery store in the town of Beryslav on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 80 kilometers from Kherson.
The shelling killed two people and injured three others who were taken to the hospital, the Kherson Regional Administration reported on Jan. 25.
The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.
Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.
We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.