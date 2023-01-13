Kyiv residents vote to rename 2 metro stations, streets, landmarks in capital

Kyiv residents cast more than 100,000 votes to rename more of the capital’s landmarks, including the metro station “Friendship of Peoples” (Druzhby Narodiv in Ukrainian) to “Zvirynetska”, the historical name of the area, and "Lva Tolstoho", named after the Russian writer Lev Tolstoi, to “Ukrainian Heroes Square.”

Both of the previous names are considered part of a Soviet heritage Ukraine wants to change, in a bid to "get rid of the remnants of Russian colonial culture,” the Kyiv City Council press release reads.

More than 200 streets, alleys, avenues, boulevards and squares have already been renamed in the capital, according to Volodymyr Bondarenko, deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council.