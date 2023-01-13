Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 13, 2023

Kyiv residents vote to rename 2 metro stations, streets, landmarks in capital

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 13, 2023 5:31 pm
Share

Kyiv residents cast more than 100,000 votes to rename more of the capital’s landmarks, including the metro station “Friendship of Peoples” (Druzhby Narodiv in Ukrainian) to “Zvirynetska”, the historical name of the area, and "Lva Tolstoho", named after the Russian writer Lev Tolstoi, to “Ukrainian Heroes Square.”

Both of the previous names are considered part of a Soviet heritage Ukraine wants to change, in a bid to "get rid of the remnants of Russian colonial culture,” the Kyiv City Council press release reads.

More than 200 streets, alleys, avenues, boulevards and squares have already been renamed in the capital, according to Volodymyr Bondarenko, deputy mayor and secretary of the Kyiv City Council.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK