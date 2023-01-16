Governor: Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 3 over past day.

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 90 times on Jan. 15, killing three people and injuring 14, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported.

The southern region was shelled with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), artillery, mortars, and tanks, Yanushevych said, adding that the city of Kherson was attacked 21 times.

In Kherson, Russian attacks hit the building of the Red Cross, as well as a local hospital, a rehabilitation center for children with disabilities, a shipbuilding plant, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings, he said.

The Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast daily.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.