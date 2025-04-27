Russian airstrikes on Kostiantynivka kill 3 civilians, injure 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops launched three airstrikes on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of April 27, killing three civilians and injuring four, Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported.

Kostiantynivka, located about 10 kilometers (6 miles) southwest of the front-line city of Chasiv Yar, had a prewar population of around 67,000. Russian forces have regularly targeted settlements in Donetsk Oblast with artillery and airstrikes, often resulting in civilian casualties.

During the strike around 11 a.m., Russian forces dropped FAB-250 bombs on a residential area, damaging 21 homes, according to the report.

Among those killed were a married couple aged 47 and 48, as well as a 78-year-old man — two women aged 67 and 73, and two men aged 77 and 83, sustained injuries.

"They were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions," the prosecutors wrote.

The aftermath of Russian April 27 attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. (Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office/ Telegram)

While Ukraine presses for an unconditional ceasefire, in line with proposals from the U.S., Russia continues to reject the terms. It has reportedly intensified its aerial campaign and offensive operations across the front line.

Russian attacks on April 26 alone killed six people and injured at least 28 others across Ukraine.