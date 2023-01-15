Russian forces shell hospital in Kherson

The building of one of the city hospitals was damaged due to Russian shelling on Jan. 15, but no casualties were reported, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

Since then, Russian army has been shelling the Ukrainian-held part of Kherson Oblast nearly daily.