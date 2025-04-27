'Probably broke all records' — NASAMS downs 11 Russian cruise missiles in less than 2 minutes, Ukraine's Air Force claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces operating NASAMS air defense systems downed 11 Russian cruise missiles in less than two minutes during a mass aerial attack, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Kyrylo Peretyatko said in a video published on April 27.

"We probably broke all records of other countries for reload speed, and we are ready to keep doing it constantly to defend our country, as long as we have the missiles," he said.

"In one air defense battle, we shot down 11 cruise missiles. The operation lasted no more than two minutes," Peretyatko said.

He did not specify which Russian mass missile attack he was referring to.

The U.S./Norwegian-made National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) systems have been in service with Ukrainian forces since November 2022, when the U.S. delivered the first batteries amid escalating Russian airstrikes.

The NASAMS system, which has a maximum range of 50 kilometers depending on the model used, is particularly valuable for Ukraine as it uses the AIM-120 AMRAAM interceptor missile, which is the same missile used in air-to-air function in Western fighter jets.

Kyiv has consistently urged Western allies to expand air defense assistance, with President Volodymyr Zelensky even offering to buy Patriot air defense systems from the U.S., warning that existing systems are insufficient. U.S. President Donald Trump later rejected the offer.

While Ukraine presses for an unconditional ceasefire, in line with proposals from the U.S., Russia continues to reject the terms. It has reportedly intensified its aerial campaign and offensive operations across the front line.

Over the past week, the Ukrainian air force downed 442 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones and over 230 other attack drones, as well as 31 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles, seven Iskander ballistic missiles, six Kalibr cruise missiles, and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-launched missiles, the Air Force reported on April 27.

Apart from the front-line areas, Russian attacks targeted cities all over Ukraine, with a mass drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight on April 24 killing 12 people and injuring 90, including children.