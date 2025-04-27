The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 6, injure at least 29 over past day

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 27, 2025 10:09 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike on Odesa Oblast on April 27. (Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 28 others over the past day, regional authorities said on April 27.

Ukrainian forces downed 57 out of 149 Shahed-type drones and other drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. At the same time, 67 decoys disappeared from radars without causing any damage, Air Force said.

According to the report, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy oblasts were hit in the attack.

A Russian drone attack on the city of Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured a 14-year-old girl, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

“Two apartment buildings were damaged in the city. A fire broke out in one of them,” Lysak reported.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 27. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

The attack also hit civilian infrastructure in Zhytomyr Oblast, damaging at least 15 private houses, Governor Vitalii Bunechko reported. One civilian was hospitalized following the attack, he said.

Two civilians were also injured in Sumy Oblast — in the Shostka and Krasnopillia communities — local authorities said.

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast killed four people over the past day and injured 17,  Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two people were killed in Kostiantynivka and two more in Novoekonomichne and Zoria.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone strike damaged a three-story residential building, injuring a 35-year-old woman, Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported. A woman has been hospitalized, according to the report.  

No casualties have been reported in Cherkasy Oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 25 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and five other people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 61-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were injured in a Russian attack near Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk

