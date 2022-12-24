Governor: Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 55 times during the day.
December 8, 2022 11:39 pm
Russian forces attacked the Khotinska and Shalyhynska communities in the region 55 times on Dec. 8, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported.
There were no casualties or damage, he added.
The previous day, Russian forces launched 226 projectiles at seven communities in the region, according to Zhyvytsky.
