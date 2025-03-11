The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 11, 2025 7:40 AM 2 min read
U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff speaks alongside National Security Adviser Mike Waltz near the White House on Feb. 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, plans to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days, multiple media outlets reported on March 10, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Witkoff previously traveled to Moscow in February for the release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel from a Russian prison. Witkoff claimed that he spoke directly with Putin for over three hours during his visit.

Witkoff is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during an upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10. Two people briefed on the plans later confirmed the reports in comments to Reuters.

The reported trip to Moscow will follow the March 11 discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Witkoff will join U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on the American side.

There is an "expectation" that the two sides will make "substantial progress" during the talks, Witkoff told Fox News in an interview on March 10.

"What's on the table, what's important to discuss are obviously security protocols for the Ukrainians, they care about that," Witkoff said.

The talks carry high stakes for Ukraine, as the U.S. has frozen military aid and stopped intelligence sharing with Kyiv. Officials have said the outcome of the talks may determine whether Washington resumes support.

Despite being Trump's envoy for the Middle East, Witkoff has emerged as a leading figure in negotiations regarding Russia and Ukraine. He previously took part in talks with Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 18, held without Ukraine's participation.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.