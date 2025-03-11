The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

1 killed, 17 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 11, 2025 10:09 AM 2 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, published on March 11, 2025. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov / Telegram)
At least one person was killed and 17 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional officials reported on March 11.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 79 of the 126 Russian drones launched overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones, as well as one Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Another 35 drones reportedly disappeared from radars before reaching their targets, likely acting as decoys to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defenses.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, aviation, and mobile fire groups repelled the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured two in Pokrovsk and injured one in Kostiantynivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Russian shelling and air strikes wounded 11 people in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A 61-year-old man was injured in Kharkiv Oblast when a Russian attack drone struck a warehouse roof, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

One civilian was also wounded in Sumy Oblast in a Russian drone strike, the regional military administration said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 79-year-old woman was injured in a Russian attack, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In Odesa Oblast, a house, a children’s toy warehouse, and a fuel tank caught fire in a massive Russian drone assault. Authorities are still clarifying information on casualties, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Ukrainian delegation on-site ahead of talks with US in Saudi Arabia, Yermak says
A Ukrainian delegation is on-site in Jeddah and preparing for key talks with U.S. officials on how to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine on March 11, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

