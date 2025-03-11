The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia claims to recapture 12 Kursk Oblast settlements amid new offensive

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2025 11:55 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian armored personnel carrier is returning from the territory of Russia on Aug. 16, 2024, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Taras Ibragimov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces have recaptured 12 settlements and 100 square kilometers (40 square miles) in Kursk Oblast previously held by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on March 11.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

The statement comes after Moscow launched a new offensive in the Russian border region, reportedly achieving a breakthrough south of the key town of Sudzha in an effort to encircle the Ukrainian salient.

Russia recaptured the settlements of Agronom, Bogdanovka, Bondarevka, Dmitryukov, Zazulevka, Ivashkovsky, Kolmakov, Kubatkin, Martynovka, Mikhailovka, Pravda, and Yuzhny in recent military operations, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

The DeepState monitoring group confirmed significant territorial losses on Ukraine's part in Kursk Oblast since Russia launched its offensive last week.

The extent of the Ukrainian salient in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of March 10, 2025, according to the DeepState monitoring group. (DeepState/OpenStreet Maps)

Russian troops and their North Korean allies have also reportedly begun launching attacks in the Sudzha area. Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, claimed that there is currently no threat of encirclement as Ukrainian troops are moving to "favorable defense lines."

Syrskyi added that some of the settlements Russia claims to have retaken "no longer exist" as they have been destroyed by Russian fire.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief added that he had decided to reinforce Ukrainian troops in Kursk Oblast with "the necessary forces and means," including electronic warfare and drones.

Concerns about the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast, ongoing since August 2024, have mounted over the weekend amid reports of Russian advances. The development came shortly after the U.S. cut off military and intelligence support for Ukraine, allegedly to push Kyiv to the negotiating table.

Moscow targeted by largest drone strike in war, over 330 UAVs downed across Russia, authorities claim
Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports in Moscow introduced temporary flight restrictions in response to the drone attack, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

11:03 AM

Ukraine, US begin key meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Ukrainian and U.S. delegates are starting their talks in Jeddah on March 11, launching a meeting that will likely have a major impact on Washington's future support for Kyiv and any effort to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
7:40 AM

Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow, media reports.

Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during his upcoming visit to Moscow, an unnamed source told Bloomberg on March 10.
