Governor: 4 injured by Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.
December 8, 2022 10:33 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 8 that Russia struck a residential area in Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a private house.
Two men and two women were injured due to the attack, he said. Syniehubov added that emergency services are working at the scene.
Earlier on the same day, Suspilne television reported explosions in Kharkiv.
Two men and two women were injured due to the attack, he said. Syniehubov added that emergency services are working at the scene.
Earlier on the same day, Suspilne television reported explosions in Kharkiv.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.