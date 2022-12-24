Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: 4 injured by Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 10:33 pm
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Dec. 8 that Russia struck a residential area in Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a private house. 

Two men and two women were injured due to the attack, he said. Syniehubov added that emergency services are working at the scene. 

Earlier on the same day, Suspilne television reported explosions in Kharkiv. 






