NATO intercepts another Iranian ballistic missile entering Turkish airspace

NATO air and missile defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkey's airspace, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on March 9.

No casualties were reported, though debris fell in Gaziantep, a major city in southern Turkey.

The incident marks the second time in recent days that an Iranian ballistic missile has been launched toward Turkish territory. Ankara previously warned that it reserves the right to respond to any hostile actions against the country.

"We once again emphasize that all necessary measures will be taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace," the ministry said.

"We also reiterate that it is in everyone's interest to heed Turkey's warnings in this regard."

Following the earlier interception, Ankara summoned Iran's ambassador to protest the missile launch. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned Tehran against escalation.

The Middle East conflict began on Feb. 28 when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure and the regime's leadership.

Tehran has since carried out retaliatory attacks against Israel, Azerbaijan, and several Gulf states, raising concerns among allies about broader regional destabilization.

The interceptions highlight the growing risk that the escalating conflict could spill into NATO territory.

Turkey, a NATO member, has maintained diplomatic relations with both Kyiv and Moscow since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and previously hosted negotiations.