KI logo
Politics

Ukraine deploys interceptor drones, experts to protect US bases in Jordan, Zelensky says

3 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine deploys interceptor drones, experts to protect US bases in Jordan, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2026 (Tetiana Dzhafarova / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine has deployed interceptor drones and a team of specialists to help protect U.S. military bases in Jordan, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the New York Times in an interview published on March 9.

Zelensky said the U.S. requested assistance on March 5 as tensions in the Middle East escalated following strikes on Iran. Ukraine agreed immediately and dispatched the team the next day.

"We reacted immediately," the president said. "I said, yes, of course, we will send our experts."

The deployment comes as Iran retaliates against attacks by United States and Israel, launching drones and missiles against U.S. bases, diplomatic facilities, and civilian targets across the region.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Kyiv has developed extensive expertise in countering Iranian-made Shahed-type attack drones since Russia began using them widely in attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure in 2022.

Ukraine has been developing interceptor drones and other technologies to defend its airspace.

Zelensky said Kyiv has discussed security cooperation with several regional states, noting that some maintain strong ties with Moscow that could help secure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"That's why I said, Look, so maybe they can speak with Russians and Russians will make a pause," Zelensky said. "In this case, of course, we can help the Middle East to defend them."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Tehran has been one of Russia's closest partners since the start of the full-scale war.

The escalation in the region began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against the country's military infrastructure and the regime's leadership.

read also

What to do if you’re under attack by Iranian Shahed drones
A Shahed drone has a distinct triangular shape and narrow, straight wings. At the back, there’s a small propeller engine which gives off a shrill buzz, a sound often compared to a moped or chainsaw.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Ukraine’s experience priceless as Iran war sees long-range strike drones go global
The Trump administration’s move to launch a large-scale strike operation in Iran has seen state-on-state war return to the Middle East with a vengeance. Hours after the first U.S. and Israeli strikes began hitting the country on Feb. 28, Tehran — despite its leadership being decapitated on the first day of the fighting — retaliated with large-scale missile and drone attacks across the region, with a focus on U.S. military bases and embassies. On top of its arsenal of ballistic missiles, Iran’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Russia condemned the strikes, with its Foreign Ministry calling them "an unprovoked act of aggression against a sovereign and independent state," despite Moscow's own full-scale war in Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported on March 6 that Moscow had been providing Iran with intelligence about U.S. military positions in the region, including ships and aircraft.

A U.S. official told the outlet that Moscow may view the move as retaliation for Washington's military support for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed the report on March 7.

"It's not doing much, if you take a look at what's happened to Iran over the past week," he said. "They'd say we do it against them, wouldn't they? Wouldn't they say that we do it against them?"

Video thumbnail
UkraineUnited StatesShahed dronesIranMiddle East
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, March 9
Monday, March 9
Iran names new Supreme Leader.

Hard-line cleric Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been chosen as Iran's next Supreme Leader, the country's state media announced on March 8.

Show More

Editors' Picks