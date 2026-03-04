KI logo
Politics

BREAKING: NATO intercepts Iranian missile heading toward Turkey in first such incident

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
BREAKING: NATO intercepts Iranian missile heading toward Turkey in first such incident
Turkish Navy deploys four vessels for NATO exercise in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, on Feb. 26, 2026. (Mouneb Taim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NATO air and missile defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace on March 4, Turkey's Defense Ministry said, marking the first such incident since the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

No casualties were reported, though debris fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province along Turkey's eastern Mediterranean coast, according to the ministry.

The missile crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being shot down. The interception highlights the risk of spillover into NATO territory as Tehran escalates retaliatory attacks.

It remains unclear whether Turkey was the intended target.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"Every step to defend our territory and airspace will be taken without hesitation," the ministry said. "We reserve the right to respond to any hostile attitude towards our country."

The escalation began when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, targeting the country's military infrastructure and leadership.

Tehran has targeted Israel and multiple Gulf states in response to the strikes, raising concerns among allies about broader regional destabilization.

The United Arab Emirates has reported intercepting around 800 Iranian projectiles, while at least nine other countries have said they were targeted since the start of hostilities.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Turkey, a NATO member, has maintained diplomatic ties with both Kyiv and Moscow since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and previously hosted negotiations between the two sides.

read also

What to do if you’re under attack by Iranian Shahed drones
A Shahed drone has a distinct triangular shape and narrow, straight wings. At the back, there’s a small propeller engine which gives off a shrill buzz, a sound often compared to a moped or chainsaw.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
IranTurkeyNATOMiddle EastIsraelUnited States
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, March 4
Merz urges Trump to increase pressure on Russia.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the will of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on March 3 after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Show More

Editors' Picks