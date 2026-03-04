BREAKING: NATO intercepts Iranian missile heading toward Turkey in first such incident

NATO air and missile defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace on March 4, Turkey's Defense Ministry said, marking the first such incident since the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

No casualties were reported, though debris fell in the Dortyol district of Hatay province along Turkey's eastern Mediterranean coast, according to the ministry.

The missile crossed Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being shot down. The interception highlights the risk of spillover into NATO territory as Tehran escalates retaliatory attacks.

It remains unclear whether Turkey was the intended target.

"Every step to defend our territory and airspace will be taken without hesitation," the ministry said. "We reserve the right to respond to any hostile attitude towards our country."

The escalation began when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, targeting the country's military infrastructure and leadership.

Tehran has targeted Israel and multiple Gulf states in response to the strikes, raising concerns among allies about broader regional destabilization.

The United Arab Emirates has reported intercepting around 800 Iranian projectiles, while at least nine other countries have said they were targeted since the start of hostilities.

Turkey, a NATO member, has maintained diplomatic ties with both Kyiv and Moscow since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and previously hosted negotiations between the two sides.