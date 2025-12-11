National Guard soldier killed, 4 injured in Kyiv explosions classified as terrorist attack

Editor's note: The initial version of this story reported four fatalities in the explosions. Updated reports confirm that one person was killed and four others were injured.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said it has classified two explosions that killed one person and injured four others in Kyiv on Dec. 11 as a terrorist attack, the office said in a statement.

The blasts occurred in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, killing a National Guard soldier. Another National Guard soldier and a security guard were injured.

The first explosion went off as two National Guard soldiers were patrolling the area, killing one of them. The second blast detonated after police and medics had arrived and were already working at the scene, according to the statement.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said a homemade explosive device detonated at the site but did not clarify whether it triggered both blasts.

Investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, have launched a pretrial investigation.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office did not comment on whether Russian special services were involved.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian service members and law enforcement officers have repeatedly been targeted in terrorist attacks, including operations attributed to Russian special services.

Russian intelligence frequently recruits Ukrainian citizens for sabotage inside the country.