Multi-story building catches fire in Moscow Oblast, at least 8 people dead

by Kateryna Hodunova June 25, 2024 12:05 AM 1 min read
A multi-story building caught fire in the town of Fryazino in Moscow Oblast on June 24, 2024. (Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov / Telegram)
A nine-story building caught fire in the town of Fryazino in Moscow Oblast, at least eight people died, Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti reported on June 24.

Fryazino is located 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that the administrative building of the Platan Research Institute, where electronic devices are manufactured, was on fire at around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Ruselectronics, a Russian state-owned holding company that produces electronic components, later claimed that the building was privatized in the 1990s and is not connected to the defense industry.

The fire covered an area of 5,000 square meters and was extinguished at around 10 p.m. local time. Parts of the building's structure collapsed due to the fire.

The fire could have been caused by a malfunction in electrical equipment, emergency services told RIA Novosti.

The search and rescue operations are continuing.

Local authorities have not yet disclosed the final number of victims in the fire.

Update: At least 15 police officers, 4 civilians reportedly killed in terrorist attack in Russia's Dagestan Republic
A counterterrorism regime was instituted after militants allegedly fired on an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia’s Dagestan Republic, according to local authorities.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
12:28 AM
Exclusive: Nepali POW questioned by Ukrainian authorities

The Kyiv Independent has obtained footage of Ukrainian authorities questioning a Nepali prisoner of war captured when he was fighting for Russia in Ukraine. The footage was obtained from intelligence sources. The Kyiv Independent edited it for brevity.
11:09 AM

EU Council announces 14th round of sanctions against Russia.

The new package adds 116 individuals and entities to the sanctions list, and adds a number of additional measures, including the prohibition for any EU facilities to be involved in the transshipment of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) to any third-party countries.
