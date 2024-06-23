Mass shooting in Russia's Dagestan region, 6 police officers killed, 12 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia's Interfax state-run news outlet reported, citing the regional department of the Interior Ministry, that six police officers were killed and 12 were injured following attacks in two cities – Makhachkala and Derbent.

A counterterrorism regime was instituted on June 23 after militants allegedly fired on an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia's Dagestan region, according to local authorities.

According to the regional department of the Interior Ministry, two militants were captured and two others wer killed. The exact number of attacks is unknown.

Roadblocks were instituted, and shooting could be heard in the evening, according to Meduza, and two people who participated in the attacks were allegedly detained.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify these claims.