News Feed, Russia, Dagestan, Religion, Terrorism, Russian Orthodox Church
Mass shooting in Russia's Dagestan region, 6 police officers killed, 12 injured

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 23, 2024 9:36 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from a video circulating online, allegedly showing a police car burned down following an attack by gunmen in downtown Derbent, Dagestan region, on June 23, 2024. (Screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia's Interfax state-run news outlet reported, citing the regional department of the Interior Ministry, that six police officers were killed and 12 were injured following attacks in two cities – Makhachkala and Derbent.

A counterterrorism regime was instituted on June 23 after militants allegedly fired on an Orthodox church and a police post in Russia's Dagestan region, according to local authorities.

According to the regional department of the Interior Ministry, two militants were captured and two others wer killed. The exact number of attacks is unknown.

Roadblocks were instituted, and shooting could be heard in the evening, according to Meduza, and two people who participated in the attacks were allegedly detained.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify these claims.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
