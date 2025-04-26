Most online services restored in Ukraine after data center outage, no signs of cyberattack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Online services for major Ukrainian companies and government platforms were mostly restored by midday on April 26 following a major outage caused by a technical failure at a data center, De Novo CEO Maksym Ahieiev said in a statement on April 26.

De Novo, the cloud provider hosting many of the affected services, said the disruption was the result of a power failure during routine maintenance.

In a statement, Ahieiev explained that an unexpected malfunction in an automatic power switching system had disabled access to backup batteries and diesel generators, cutting power to the facility for 14 minutes.

"By 11 a.m., we had restored service for all public cloud users and the equipment of all colocated clients," Ahieiev said. He emphasized that there were "no signs of hacking or external interference," and the outage was due to a "combination of technical factors."

Among the services disrupted early April 26 were Diia, Ukraine's mobile app for government services, as well as banking operations at Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank, deliveries by Nova Post, and contactless payment systems including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Although some minor network issues are still being addressed, "most clients are already fully operational," Ahieiev said.