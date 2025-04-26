The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Tech, Business, Nova Poshta
Edit post

Most online services restored in Ukraine after data center outage, no signs of cyberattack

by Anna Fratsyvir April 26, 2025 2:53 PM 1 min read
Silhouettes of people standing in front of a screen with the logo for Diia are seen as new digital products were showcased during the Diia Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 5, 2020. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Online services for major Ukrainian companies and government platforms were mostly restored by midday on April 26 following a major outage caused by a technical failure at a data center, De Novo CEO Maksym Ahieiev said in a statement on April 26.

De Novo, the cloud provider hosting many of the affected services, said the disruption was the result of a power failure during routine maintenance.

In a statement, Ahieiev explained that an unexpected malfunction in an automatic power switching system had disabled access to backup batteries and diesel generators, cutting power to the facility for 14 minutes.

"By 11 a.m., we had restored service for all public cloud users and the equipment of all colocated clients," Ahieiev said. He emphasized that there were "no signs of hacking or external interference," and the outage was due to a "combination of technical factors."

Among the services disrupted early April 26 were Diia, Ukraine's mobile app for government services, as well as banking operations at Oschadbank and Raiffeisen Bank, deliveries by Nova Post, and contactless payment systems including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Although some minor network issues are still being addressed, "most clients are already fully operational," Ahieiev said.

CIA confirms deputy director’s son killed while fighting in Ukraine
The son of a deputy head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was killed “while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine” in 2024, a CIA spokesperson said on April 25, according to NBC News.
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.