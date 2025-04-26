Major companies' online services crash in Ukraine over reported technical failures

This audio is created with AI assistance

Diia, Ukraine's state mobile application for government services, and online services of several major companies are inaccessible due to technical failures, the media reported on April 26.

Online services were also affected in Ukraine's largest private delivery company, Nova Post, major public bank Oschadbank, Raiffeisen Bank, as well as contactless payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

During log-in to Diia, the message "Unfortunately, an error occurred" appears, which prevents Ukrainians from accessing services like digitized versions of various official documents, including their passport, driver's license, vehicle registration, or tax ID, registering a business or the birth of one's child on the app, and online marriages.

According to Kyiv City Administration, contactless fare payment at metro turnstiles is temporarily unavailable due to a technical failure at Oschadbank.

Nova Post said the problems are on the contractor's side, but emphasized that a hacker attack was not the cause, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

"We expect all services to be restored by approximately 10:00 a.m.," the company said.

The Digital Transformation Ministry said that technical upgrades at one of the major data centers caused temporary failure of mobile applications.

"To ensure that such situations do not affect the availability of services, we have built cooperation with several data centers in advance. Now the team is working to restore the services promptly," the statement said.

Ukrainian government websites and databases had suffered from cyberattacks throughout Russia's full-scale invasion.

Last December, a massive Russian hacker attack on government databases containing sensitive personal information, including tax records and biometric data, temporarily restricted access to some of them.