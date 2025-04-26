The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Business, Tech, Ukrainian banks, Nova Poshta, Cyberattack
Edit post

Major companies' online services crash in Ukraine over reported technical failures

by Natalia Yermak April 26, 2025 10:04 AM 2 min read
A display featuring silhouettes of people in front of a screen with the Diia app logo as seen during the Diia Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 5, 2020. (Photo by Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Diia, Ukraine's state mobile application for government services, and online services of several major companies are inaccessible due to technical failures, the media reported on April 26.

Online services were also affected in Ukraine's largest private delivery company, Nova Post, major public bank Oschadbank, Raiffeisen Bank, as well as contactless payments through Apple Pay and Google Pay, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

During log-in to Diia, the message "Unfortunately, an error occurred" appears, which prevents Ukrainians from accessing services like digitized versions of various official documents, including their passport, driver's license, vehicle registration, or tax ID, registering a business or the birth of one's child on the app, and online marriages.

According to Kyiv City Administration, contactless fare payment at metro turnstiles is temporarily unavailable due to a technical failure at Oschadbank.

Nova Post said the problems are on the contractor's side, but emphasized that a hacker attack was not the cause, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

"We expect all services to be restored by approximately 10:00 a.m.," the company said.

The Digital Transformation Ministry said that technical upgrades at one of the major data centers caused temporary failure of mobile applications.

"To ensure that such situations do not affect the availability of services, we have built cooperation with several data centers in advance. Now the team is working to restore the services promptly," the statement said.

Ukrainian government websites and databases had suffered from cyberattacks throughout Russia's full-scale invasion.

Last December, a massive Russian hacker attack on government databases containing sensitive personal information, including tax records and biometric data, temporarily restricted access to some of them.

‘End policy of appeasement’ — European foreign affairs chairs rebuke Trump’s Russia stance
“Negotiating with the war criminal Putin is evidently futile,” a statement signed by officials from eight countries said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Natalia Yermak

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.