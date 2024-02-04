Diia public services app up and running again after Eurovision vote overwhelms servers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Diia, Ukraine’s state mobile application for government services, is up and running again after crashing overnight, Kyiv Independent reporters noted on Feb. 4.



The app crashed at 8.40 p.m. on Feb. 3, after a record 15,000 people per second used Diia to vote for Ukraine's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.



“Compared to last year, we have increased our capacity by five times and received 20 times more requests,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel, apologizing for the technical issues.



Olesia Lisovska, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Digital Transformation, told Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske that the crash was not due to a cyberattack.



The Diia team worked to restore the system which went back to normal at 9.30 a.m. on Feb. 4. Fedorov said that a detailed analysis is underway to prepare the app for similar traffic waves in the future.



Dubbed "the state in a smartphone," Diia was launched by the Digital Transformation Ministry in 2020.



Ukrainians can access digitized versions of various official documents, including their passport, driver's license, vehicle registration, or tax ID. It is also possible to do things like register a business or the birth of one's child on the app.



Last year, President Zelensky announced that Ukraine was helping other countries in Europe, Latin America, and Africa to develop the equivalent of Diia.