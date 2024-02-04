Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Technology
Edit post

Diia public services app up and running again after Eurovision vote overwhelms servers

by Dominic Culverwell February 4, 2024 11:34 AM 2 min read
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov at the Diia Summit in Kyiv, Dec. 19, 2023. (Mykhailo Fedorov/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Diia, Ukraine’s state mobile application for government services, is up and running again after crashing overnight, Kyiv Independent reporters noted on Feb. 4.

The app crashed at 8.40 p.m. on Feb. 3, after a record 15,000 people per second used Diia to vote for Ukraine's entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, according to Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

“Compared to last year, we have increased our capacity by five times and received 20 times more requests,” Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel, apologizing for the technical issues.

Olesia Lisovska, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Digital Transformation, told Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske that the crash was not due to a cyberattack.  

The Diia team worked to restore the system which went back to normal at 9.30 a.m. on Feb. 4. Fedorov said that a detailed analysis is underway to prepare the app for similar traffic waves in the future.

Dubbed "the state in a smartphone," Diia was launched by the Digital Transformation Ministry in 2020.

Ukrainians can access digitized versions of various official documents, including their passport, driver's license, vehicle registration, or tax ID. It is also possible to do things like register a business or the birth of one's child on the app.

Last year, President Zelensky announced that Ukraine was helping other countries in Europe, Latin America, and Africa to develop the equivalent of Diia.

German drone manufacturer joins Diia City to produce drones in Ukraine
Quantum Systems hopes its residency in Diia City will help it establish drone production facilities in Ukraine and launch a research and development center.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:26 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 76 times in 16 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 3, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:37 PM

Minister: Odesa port exports in January almost at pre-war levels.

A total of 6.3 million metric tons of goods were exported through ports in and around the city of Odesa in January 2024, which was "almost equal" to levels seen before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov reported on Feb. 3.
10:17 AM

Russia designates human rights campaigner a 'foreign agent'.

According to the Russian Justice Ministry, Oleg Orlov "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine (the Kremlin's official for its full-scale invasion), spread false information about decisions by official bodies of the Russian Federation, and participated in the creation of materials for foreign agents."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.