The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Prisoners, Prison, SBU
Edit post

Kyiv native sentenced to 16 years by Moscow court, for explosive package plot targeting Russian military officials

by Sonya Bandouil April 11, 2025 7:18 AM 2 min read
A Russian flag flies in the courtyard of the parliament building in Simferopol, Crimea, on March 18, 2014 (VAasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian military court sentenced Vadim Chaly, a 30-year-old Kyiv native, to 16 years in prison for attempting to send explosive packages to senior Russian military officials, Russian-state media reported on April 10.

Chaly, who pleaded guilty and asked for leniency due to his mother’s health issues, will serve the first three years in prison and the rest in a strict-regime penal colony.

He was also fined 500,000 rubles ($5,900) and will face two additional years of freedom restrictions after his release.

Prosecutors alleged that Chaly was recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) through the online platform Avito, where he was reportedly promised small payments for mailing explosives to Russian colonels.

“After completing test assignments, they (SBU) promised him one thousand rubles for sending explosive packages to three Russian colonels,” the investigation materials, obtained by Russian state-controlled news agency TASS, claim. “For the last package, they promised 4,000 rubles.”

None of the three packages reportedly detonated.

The criminal case was opened in June 2024, and Chaly had been living in Russia at the time of his arrest.

The case comes amid a broader crackdown in Russia, where authorities have intensified arrests, prosecutions, and lengthy prison sentences since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russia arrests US citizen at Moscow airport over alleged cannabis-laced sweets
A 28-year-old U.S. citizen was detained at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport after Russian authorities allegedly found food items containing cannabis derivatives in his luggage.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil

Most popular

News Feed

12:57 AM

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine.

Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, a facility in Lviv that provides prosthetics and rehabilitation to Ukrainians wounded by war. The trip was only announced after Harry had already left Ukraine.
8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.