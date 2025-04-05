The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine, mines, War, Demining
More than 35,000 square kilometers demined in Ukraine, PM Shmyhal says

by Sonya Bandouil April 5, 2025 7:36 AM 1 min read
A sign that reads “Caution: mines” is taped on a beach on May 27, 2022, in Odesa, Ukraine. (Yevhen Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over 35,000 square kilometers (13,513 square miles) of previously mined territory have been cleared since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during a government meeting on April 4.

“More than 174,000 square kilometers of territory have been affected by the war. Therefore, the government has identified humanitarian demining as one of the key priorities for recovery,” he said.

Shmyhal noted that more than 1,000 hectares of farmland have been demined, which is crucial for the sowing season and Ukraine’s agricultural exports.

He emphasized that operations will continue and that the government will work on expanding capabilities.

“Nearly 5,500 personnel, 260 demining vehicles, and 87 mine action operators are actively working to clear mines across the country,” Shmyhal said.

Efforts to clear the Russian mines are expected to take over a decade and cost close to $35 billion, according to the Economy Ministry.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world.

Sweden pledges $7.6 million towards Ukrainian drone and demining coalitions
Sweden has allocated 80 million Swedish kronor ($7.6 million) to support Ukraine’s drone and demining capabilities as part of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), the Swedish government announced in a press release on March 28.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil

