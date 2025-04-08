The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Military aid, Patriot, Kryvyi Rih, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian attack
More Patriot systems for Ukraine the 'best support' from US right now, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2025 7:40 PM 2 min read
People bring flowers and toys en masse to a playground in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on April 6, 2025, where nine children die in a Russian ballistic missile strike. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
New Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine could be the strongest sign of U.S. support, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8, just days after Russia's deadly missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih.

A Russian missile strike on Zelensky's hometown in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 4 killed 20 people, including nine children, and injured over 70.

Asked how this attack affected the Ukraine-U.S. ceasefire talks, Zelensky said that Western partners had been asked once again to bolster Ukraine's air defense, including with additional Patriot systems.

"I thank our partners for supporting Ukraine and condemning it (Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih). But condemnation is not enough," Zelensky said during a press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever in Kyiv.

"The Russians should be put in their place. They must end this war. The United States can transfer Patriot systems, they have a lot of them available. This is the best support for Ukraine today from the United States — to hand over Patriot systems."

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Following Russian recent strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on April 7 he was "not happy" with Moscow's intensified attacks on Ukraine.

Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

