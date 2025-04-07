Footage reveals no military personnel in Kryvyi Rih restaurant targeted by Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Security footage shows that no military personnel were present at a Krivyi Rih restaurant, despite Russian claims of military targets amid a Russian attack on the city on April 4, France 24 reported on April 7.

Russia targeted Kryvyi Rih in a deadly attack on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75. Russian media claimed the attack targeted Ukraine's Armed Forces and foreign instructors training them.

No evidence of a military meeting in Kryvyi Rih on April 4 was found, Gulliver Cragg, a correspondent at France 24, reported.

"They hit a peaceful residential area. They hit children and civilians with ballistics with cluster bombs," Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, said on April 7.

Vilkul condemned Russia for claiming it was attacking military targets in Kryvyi Rih.

"Today, video footage has been released around the world, showing the moment of the attack on our city absolutely clearly - no military, no 'commandos', no 'military equipment,' as the lying Russian media wrote," Vilkul said.

The local official decried Russia's April 4 attack on Kryvyi Rih and called for the victims of the attack to be mourned.

"Lying Russian cowards, fighting with children and women — burn in hell!" Vilkul said in response to the security footage.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.