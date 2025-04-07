The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih, Missile attack, Drone attack, Russian attack, Disinformation, Ceasefire
Edit post

Footage reveals no military personnel in Kryvyi Rih restaurant targeted by Russian attack

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 8, 2025 2:10 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A view of Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, in April 2020. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Security footage shows that no military personnel were present at a Krivyi Rih restaurant, despite Russian claims of military targets amid a Russian attack on the city on April 4, France 24 reported on April 7.

Russia targeted Kryvyi Rih in a deadly attack on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75. Russian media claimed the attack targeted Ukraine's Armed Forces and foreign instructors training them.

No evidence of a military meeting in Kryvyi Rih on April 4 was found, Gulliver Cragg, a correspondent at France 24, reported.

"They hit a peaceful residential area. They hit children and civilians with ballistics with cluster bombs," Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of Kryvyi Rih's military administration, said on April 7.

Vilkul condemned Russia for claiming it was attacking military targets in Kryvyi Rih.

"Today, video footage has been released around the world, showing the moment of the attack on our city absolutely clearly - no military, no 'commandos', no 'military equipment,' as the lying Russian media wrote," Vilkul said.

The local official decried Russia's April 4 attack on Kryvyi Rih and called for the victims of the attack to be mourned.

"Lying Russian cowards, fighting with children and women — burn in hell!" Vilkul said in response to the security footage.

Russia has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks despite ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Moscow has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Ukraine war latest: Russia claims capture of Sumy Oblast village, Ukraine denies
Key developments on April 7: * Russia claims capture of Sumy Oblast village, Ukraine calls it “disinformation campaign” * Russian forces push to secure ground west of Oskil River in Kupiansk sector, Ukraine says * Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine’s comman…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.