Missile fragments found in Moldova by Ukrainian border

Missile fragments were found near the Moldovan village of Lencauti, located just 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the country's border police reported on Oct. 16.

The border police said the scene was being investigated but did not comment on where the fragments had come from.

It was not the first time that missile and drone debris have been found on Moldovan territory.

After fragments of a Shahed-type drone were discovered on Moldovan territory in February 2024, President Maia Sandu said, "Russia's war on Ukraine hits close to home in Moldova — again. The discovery of Shahed drone debris in southern Moldova today serves as another stark reminder of the grim reality we face."

"Russia's aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue."

Previously, Russian drone strikes against Odesa Oblast led to drone debris being found also on Romanian soil in the autumn of 2023. In response, Bucharest instituted additional security measures in the border region, which included building shelters and air defense systems.