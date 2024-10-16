Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
News Feed, Moldova, Ukraine, Missiles, Border security
Missile fragments found in Moldova by Ukrainian border

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 16, 2024 5:15 PM 1 min read
The border crossing into Ukraine, located on the opposite side of the Dniester River, is closed on Nov. 8, 2023, in Soroca, Moldova. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
Missile fragments were found near the Moldovan village of Lencauti, located just 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Ukrainian border, the country's border police reported on Oct. 16.

The border police said the scene was being investigated but did not comment on where the fragments had come from.

It was not the first time that missile and drone debris have been found on Moldovan territory.

After fragments of a Shahed-type drone were discovered on Moldovan territory in February 2024, President Maia Sandu said, "Russia's war on Ukraine hits close to home in Moldova — again. The discovery of Shahed drone debris in southern Moldova today serves as another stark reminder of the grim reality we face."

"Russia's aggression endangers the entire continent. Support for Ukraine must continue."

Previously, Russian drone strikes against Odesa Oblast led to drone debris being found also on Romanian soil in the autumn of 2023. In response, Bucharest instituted additional security measures in the border region, which included building shelters and air defense systems.

Moldova uncovers $15 million Russian-backed plot to influence upcoming elections with bribes and disinformation
Moldovan authorities have revealed a scheme led by a pro-Russian oligarch aimed at influencing upcoming elections by paying ordinary citizens to vote against closer ties with the West.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:39 AM

Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.
