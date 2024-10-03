The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Moldova, Disinformation, Russian propaganda, Election Interference
Moldova uncovers $15 million Russian-backed plot to influence upcoming elections with bribes and disinformation

by Sonya Bandouil October 4, 2024 1:53 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of the Parliament building on July 22, 2022 in Chisinau, Moldova. (Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Moldovan authorities have revealed a scheme led by a pro-Russian oligarch aimed at influencing upcoming elections by paying ordinary citizens to vote against closer ties with the West.

Over $15 million in Russian funds have been funneled to over 130,000 Moldovans, with voters instructed on how to vote and spread disinformation about the EU via Telegram.

Ilan Shor, a Moldovan-Israeli tycoon, is accused of laundering the money and orchestrating the network, despite his political party being banned.

The Kremlin's efforts are part of a broader attempt to undermine Moldova’s pro-Western leadership ahead of the EU referendum and presidential elections on October 20.

“Moldova is facing a phenomenon of voter bribery, combined with hybrid warfare and disinformation, the likes of which our country has never seen before,” Moldova’s chief of police, Viorel Cernăuțeanu, said to POLITICO.

Chisinau has been supportive of Ukraine throughout the full-scale war and cracked down on Russian subversive operations at home, expelling dozens of diplomats and embassy staff in July 2023 after revelations of espionage activities.

Russia's invasion sparked fears in Moldova of a possible spillover of hostilities, namely via the Russian-occupied Moldovan region of Transnistria.

US names Russia, Iran, China as biggest threats to presidential election
The U.S. warned that Russia, Iran, and China have “increasingly used generative AI to create more believable text, inauthentic synthetic audio, and video that may enhance their ability to reach U.S. audiences while hiding their origins.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
