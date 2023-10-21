Military: Russian forces use new tactics, remote-controlled vehicles in Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are reportedly adapting their tactics by digging tunnels to launch assaults from closer to Ukrainian positions and using unmanned ground vehicles, Anton Kotsukon, the 110th Separate Mechanized brigade's spokesperson, said on air on Oct. 21.

Ukraine's reconnaissance units reportedly witnessed Russians using remote-controlled vehicles the size of cars to deliver ammunition, Kotsukon said.

The battle to defend Avdiivka is fierce because Russians keep bringing new resources into the fight, he continued.

"They have enough resources, very fierce battles continue every day, every day they throw new and new forces into the assaults - both personnel and armored vehicles, aviation, artillery," he said.

Russian troops continue to suffer losses in manpower and equipment during their attacks against Avdiivka, as seen in a video shared on social media by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on Oct. 20.

The Ukrainian military reported earlier on Oct. 20 that Russia had renewed its attacks around Avdiivka, a heavily fortified Ukrainian-held town lying a few kilometers north of occupied Donetsk.

"However, our defenders are firmly holding the defenses and inflict considerable losses on the enemy," the Special Operations Forces reported.

During one of the recent skirmishes, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment detected a group of Russian armored vehicles moving toward Avdiivka.

Ukrainian defenders targeted the enemy force with drones, Javelin anti-tank weapons, and mortars, halting their advance, the military reported.

Russian losses in this clash included four armored personnel carriers, two tanks, and dozens of soldiers. A drone footage published in the video captures several Russian vehicles sustaining what appear to be direct hits, in some instances followed by secondary explosions.

Moscow's troops intensified their attacks at Donetsk Oblast's Avdiivka last week in an effort to encircle the town.

Kyiv reported that Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties in both manpower and equipment during these attacks.