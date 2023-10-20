Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia renews attacks at Avdiivka, suffers casualties

by Martin Fornusek October 20, 2023 8:43 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on Russian positions on the front line in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on July 27, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces renewed their assault against Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast and launched unsuccessful attacks around the town's flanks, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 20.

"The enemy has resumed offensive actions and does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka," the report said, noting that Russian troops suffered heavy losses.

Russia launched unsuccessful offensives near settlements on Avdiivka's flanks, namely at Stepove and Novokalynove north of the town and around Sieverne to the west, the military reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy's losses include almost 900 soldiers killed or injured, almost 50 tanks, and over 100 destroyed or damaged armored vehicles," the General Staff said when reporting on the Avdiivka offensive, but without specifying whether these losses concern only this sector.

The General Staff said earlier that over the past day, Russian forces had suffered 1,380 casualties and lost 55 tanks and 120 armored personnel vehicles across all fronts.

Russian forces also attempted unsuccessful attacks in the Kupiansk direction and in the Lyman direction, where Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near the village of Makiivka, the military said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Failed Russian attacks were also reported near Klishchiivka in the Bakhmut direction and in the Marinka and Shakhtarske directions.

Moscow's troops intensified their attacks at Avdiivka – a heavily fortified Ukrainian-held town a few kilometers north of Donetsk – last week in an effort to encircle the settlement. The renewed offensive was accompanied by heavy shelling of civilian areas.

Kyiv reported that Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties in both manpower and equipment during these attacks. The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Oct. 16 that Russia had "marginally advanced" near Avdiivka but noted that the pace of the assault had slowed down.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the Avdiivka assault is the most significant offensive operation undertaken by Russia since at least January 2023.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.