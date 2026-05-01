Military releases video of Ukrainian drones striking key Russian drone development complex

Ukrainian drones struck a key Russian drone development complex in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, causing damage to multiple facilities, the 413th "Raid" Regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces reported on April 30.

The attack, posted to social media, struck the facilities of the BARS-Sarmat Special Purpose Center, part of Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, situated at an unspecified location in Zaporizhzhia Oblast off the coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to the regiment, the BARS-Sarmat Center, established in 2024, serves as a key complex in the development of Russian drones, robotic and electronic warefare systems, as well as "command and communications equipment."

Damage to multiple workshops at the center that equipped and manufactured technology, including drones and Unmanned Ground Vehicles, was confirmed in the attack.

The regiment did not specify when exactly the attack was carried out. The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

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Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Moscow has widely deployed drones in mass attacks on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, causing widespread damage and civilian casualties and prompting Kyiv to develop new countermeasures, including interceptor drones and integrated air defense solutions.



