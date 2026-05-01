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Military releases video of Ukrainian drones striking key Russian drone development complex

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by Dmytro Basmat
Military releases video of Ukrainian drones striking key Russian drone development complex
A screenshot of a video posted on April 30, 2026 by the 413th "Raid" Regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems of strikes on the BARS-Sarmat Special Purpose Center in occupied Zaporzhzhia Oblast. 

Ukrainian drones struck a key Russian drone development complex in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast, causing damage to multiple facilities, the 413th "Raid" Regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces reported on April 30.

The attack, posted to social media, struck the facilities of the BARS-Sarmat Special Purpose Center, part of Russia's Unmanned Systems Forces, situated at an unspecified location in Zaporizhzhia Oblast off the coast of the Sea of Azov.

According to the regiment, the BARS-Sarmat Center, established in 2024, serves as a key complex in the development of Russian drones, robotic and electronic warefare systems, as well as "command and communications equipment."

Damage to multiple workshops at the center that equipped and manufactured technology, including drones and Unmanned Ground Vehicles, was confirmed in the attack.

The regiment did not specify when exactly the attack was carried out. The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

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413th "Raid" Regiment of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces/X

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

Moscow has widely deployed drones in mass attacks on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, causing widespread damage and civilian casualties and prompting Kyiv to develop new countermeasures, including interceptor drones and integrated air defense solutions.

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The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat


Drone productionDrone attackZaporizhzhia OblastRussiaUnmanned Systems ForcesUkraine
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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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