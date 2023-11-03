Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: Netherlands to provide Ukraine with 500 million euros in ammunition

by Dinara Khalilova November 3, 2023 2:33 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) shakes hands with Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren during her visit to Kyiv on Nov. 2, 2023. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with "significant amounts" of ammunition worth 500 million euros ($532 million), Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said during her visit to Kyiv, as reported by Het Parool media outlet.

The delivery will be complete before mid-2024, according to Ollongren. She didn't specify how many shells the Netherlands would send to Ukraine.

There have not been official announcements on the ammunition pledge on Ollongren's social media accounts or the Dutch Defense Ministry's platforms.

Ollongren met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Kyiv on Nov. 2. They discussed the situation on Ukraine's front lines, the Netherlands' further defense support, and the temporary grain corridor in the Black Sea, according to Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Donations on decline: Volunteers get creative to keep raising funds for military
When the famous U.S. pop band Backstreet Boys released their signature hit “I Want It That Way” in 1999, they could hardly have imagined that nearly a quarter of a century later it would be used to help the Ukrainian military fight off a brutal invasion by Russia. But
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

"We are grateful to the Netherlands for important decisions in support of Ukraine, adopted at important times. These decisions became a signal to other partners — as was the case with the Patriots and the F-16. This is a significant support for our army, for our people," said Zelensky.

Reporting on the meeting, Zelensky's office also didn't mention the ammunition package from the Netherlands.

Before Kyiv, Ollongren went to the northeastern city of Kharkiv and met with an international forensic investigation team, discussing their work in uncovering Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

"With winter coming and the Russian hunger for war unrelenting, I reconfirmed the Netherlands' support for Ukraine so that it will be able to carry on the fight," Ollongren said on X, formerly Twitter.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
