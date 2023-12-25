Media: Former RT director hospitalized after alleged poisoning

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former RT host Anton Krasovsky has been hospitalized after falling sick, he wrote on Telegram on Dec. 24. Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske later said he had been poisoned, citing anonymous sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) on Dec. 25.

The source did not comment on whether HUR was involved in the alleged poisoning. Krasovsky reported that his health began worsening early last week. HUR spokespeople did not respond to the Kyiv Independent's requests to comment.

"In the beginning of the week I had a stomach ache, I started to feel sick, then fainted. I was taken to a clinic. I am gradually recovering," Krasovsky wrote in a post on Telegram.

"I am alive, I will live," Krasovsky added in an audio message posted on Dec. 25. "I will outlive all of them, and we all will outlive them, there is absolutely no doubt. Victory will be ours."

Ukrainian authorities previously sentenced Krasovsky in absentia to five years in prison for supporting the Russian invasion and calling for the genocide of Ukrainians.

The host called for Ukrainian children who hate Russia to be "drowned and burned" in October 2022. He also added that Ukraine "should not exist at all."

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched another criminal case against him for calling for the murder of Ukrainian children in July.