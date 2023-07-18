Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
SBU brings new charges against Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky

by Martin Fornusek July 18, 2023 2:52 PM 2 min read
Anton Krasovsky, who was in charge of Russian-language content at the Kremlin-run Russia Today television, called for murdering Ukrainian children during his TV show. (Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed on July 18 that it launched a new criminal case against Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky for calling for the murder of Ukrainian children.

"The Security Service has documented new crimes by Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovsky, ex-director of broadcasting of the Russian TV channel Russia Today (RT), who called for the genocide of Ukrainians," the SBU wrote on Telegram.

"In one of the recent broadcasts of his program, he publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children."

As the SBU notes, Krasovsky's statement appeared not only on RT's broadcast but also on Krasovsky's own YouTube and Telegram channels with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Based on these facts, Krasovsky is under new suspicion for calling for genocide, the Security Service concluded.

Krasovsky, who has previously been in charge of Russian-language content at RT, called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children during his broadcast on Oct. 20, 2022.

His statements sparked public outcry, leading to Krasovsky's suspension by RT's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

Despite issuing a public apology at first, Krasovsky said later in May he did not change his views regarding the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children while on the pro-Russian program "Ordinary Tsarism."

"Since the criminal is hiding from justice abroad, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice," the SBU said.

On Feb. 17, Ukrainian authorities sentenced Krasovsky in absentia to five years in prison for supporting the Russian invasion and calling for the genocide of Ukrainians.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
