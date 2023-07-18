SBU brings new charges against Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed on July 18 that it launched a new criminal case against Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky for calling for the murder of Ukrainian children.

"The Security Service has documented new crimes by Anton Kuznetsov-Krasovsky, ex-director of broadcasting of the Russian TV channel Russia Today (RT), who called for the genocide of Ukrainians," the SBU wrote on Telegram.

"In one of the recent broadcasts of his program, he publicly called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children."

As the SBU notes, Krasovsky's statement appeared not only on RT's broadcast but also on Krasovsky's own YouTube and Telegram channels with hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

Based on these facts, Krasovsky is under new suspicion for calling for genocide, the Security Service concluded.

Krasovsky, who has previously been in charge of Russian-language content at RT, called for the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children during his broadcast on Oct. 20, 2022.

His statements sparked public outcry, leading to Krasovsky's suspension by RT's Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan.

Despite issuing a public apology at first, Krasovsky said later in May he did not change his views regarding the drowning and burning of Ukrainian children while on the pro-Russian program "Ordinary Tsarism."

"Since the criminal is hiding from justice abroad, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice," the SBU said.

On Feb. 17, Ukrainian authorities sentenced Krasovsky in absentia to five years in prison for supporting the Russian invasion and calling for the genocide of Ukrainians.