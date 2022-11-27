How Russian propaganda fuels genocide against Ukrainians

Russia's massive attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure come as no surprise. The Kyiv Independent's Iryna Matviyishyn explains how pro-Kremlin propagandists have encouraged the attacks and incited genocide against Ukrainians.
According to TASS, former Wagner member Pavel Nikolin shot at police officers in December 2022 in the suburbs of the city of Novoshakhtinsk, near the border with the region of Donetsk Oblast occupied by Russia.
Trust in Zelensky declined to 62%, compared to 84% in December 2022. At the same, the percentage of those who said they do not trust Zelensky increased from 5% in December 2022 to 18% in the most recent poll.
The man was allegedly remotely recruited by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in October and subsequently formed his own group of informants to scour Zaporizhzhia in search of the positions of Ukrainian troops and defenses.
The Latvian parliament passed an amendment in 2022 tightening residency rules for Russian citizens in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russians living in Latvia are now required to apply for permanent residence and pass a basic-level Latvian language test.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and the ruling SNS party have been in power for almost a decade and have been criticized for causing democratic backsliding in the country. There were allegations of voting irregularities in the Dec. 17 election.
Rafal Mekler, an organizer of the protests, also declared a set of demands that included a ban on importing sugar from Ukraine, compensation for Polish corn production, and subsidy payments for farmers.
Ukraine's economy could likely withstand a funding delay of "a couple of months," but a longer gap would put the nation's path to economic recovery at serious risk, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
The Security Service of Ukraine has issued a statement confirming the discovery of a recording device in a location potentially used by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the device was uncovered during a routine inspection of new premises intended for use by the commander-in-chief.
A local council member, alleged to be Serhii Batryn, was charged with terrorism and was ruled to be kept in pre-trial detention without bail. On Dec. 15, he allegedly detonated three grenades inside a crowded room in a local government building in the western Zakarpattia Oblast, killing one and injuring 22.