Ukraine sentences Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky in absentia to 5 years

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities have sentenced Russian propagandist Anton Krasovsky in absentia for supporting the Russian invasion and calling for the genocide of Ukrainians, reports Ukraine's Security Service.

Krasovsky was sentenced to the maximum punishment of 5 years in prison and confiscation of property.

The former director of Russia Today called for Ukrainian children who hate Russia to be "drowned and burned" in October 2022. He also added that Ukraine "should not exist at all."

The Security Service reports that it is aware of Krasovsky's whereabouts and intends to bring him to justice. Their investigation was conducted under the guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.