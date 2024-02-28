Skip to content
Media: Ex-chair of Ukrainian Railways charged in connection to embezzlement scheme

by Martin Fornusek February 28, 2024 5:54 PM 2 min read
Former chair of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) Yevhen Kravtsov on June 3, 2015. (Mtu.gov.ua/Wikipedia)
Former chairman of the board of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) Yevhen Kravtsov has been in charged in connection to an embezzlement case of Hr 11.4 million (around $300,000), Ukrainska Pravda and Forbes Ukraine reported on Feb. 28, citing their sources.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on Feb. 26 that they had uncovered a scheme to embezzle funds from Ukrainian Railways.

The anti-corruption agencies said the suspects included businessmen and Ukrainian Railways officials but did not provide any names.

According to the investigation, the head of the criminal group – an unidentified businessman –  decided to establish control over the commodity and cash flows of the railways in 2018.

For this purpose, he approached old acquaintances from among the government representatives and, with their help, managed to appoint members of the criminal group to management positions in Ukrainian Railways.

Between 2018 and 2021, Ukrainian Railways officials appointed by the leader of the group selected one of his companies for a tender on the purchase of pneumatic tools. The products were delivered to Ukrainian Railways branches at an inflated cost, and the amount of the overpayment was Hr 11.4 million.

Nine people were charged in connection with the case, including two managers of the organized group and six Ukrainian Railways officials.

The leader of the group has been put under arrest on Feb. 26.

Yevhen Kravtsov was the acting chairman of the board of Ukrainian Railways between August 2017 and January 2019 and full-fledged chairman between January 2019 and December 2019.

Kravtsov has also served as a deputy infrastructure minister between May 2016 and August 2017.

Anti-corruption agencies launch investigation involving Ukrainian Railways
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) informed on June 13 of a corruption case concerning the state-owned railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia. Four people are suspected of fraud during the company’s gas purchases worth Hr 206 million ($…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Martin Fornusek
2:39 PM

Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on March 1.

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on March 1 in Moscow's Borisov cemetery, Navalny’s spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced on Feb. 28. The funeral will take place at 2 p.m., but Yarmysh advised those who wanted to come to arrive earlier.
1:43 PM

Albania, Ukraine sign cooperation agreement.

Albania and Ukraine signed a "Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 28 during his visit to Tirana for the Ukraine-Balkans summit.
12:05 PM

Court extends Kolomoisky's detention, reduces bail.

The Shevchenkivskyi district court extended oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky's detention for another two months but reduced his bail to Hr 2.4 billion hryvnias ($62.5 million), his lawyer told Suspilne on Feb. 28.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.