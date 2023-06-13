Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Anti-corruption agencies launch investigation involving Ukrainian Railways

by Martin Fornusek June 13, 2023 1:06 PM 1 min read
A train operated by the state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia. (dp.uz.gov.ua)
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) informed on June 13 of a corruption case concerning the state-owned railway monopoly Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

Four people are suspected of fraud during the company's gas purchases worth Hr 206 million ($5.6 million).

Instead of a fair and open tender, the participants in the scheme were allegedly purchasing gas at inflated prices, distributing the margin among themselves.

This was supposedly taking place between 2016 and 2020. The anti-corruption authorities launched an investigation in February 2020.

NABU noted that since 2015, almost every head of the Production Support Center, the branch handling purchases for Ukrzaliznytsia, has been held criminally liable for corruption.

The anti-corruption bureau said it has repeatedly turned to the government with recommendations related to the corruption within Ukrzaliznytsia.

NABU and SAPO were founded in 2014 and 2015 respectively as part of Ukraine's efforts to tackle corruption.

Author: Martin Fornusek
