Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

As 40 countries discuss peace for Ukraine, Medvedev says Kyiv ‘must beg for mercy’

by Alexander Khrebet August 6, 2023 3:46 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

As diplomats and national security advisors from over 40 countries discussed ways of putting an end to Russia's war against Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Aug. 6 that Kyiv "must beg Moscow for mercy.”

Following the Copenhagen meeting in June, Saudi Arabia hosted the second extended meeting on restoring peace in Ukraine on Aug. 5, where countries and organizations, like the U.S., EU, the U.K., and China, among others, could voice their position and vision, the President’s Office reported on Aug. 6.

Russia did not receive an invitation.

“There were different views, but all the participants demonstrated their countries' commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and inviolability of the territorial integrity of states,” said Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office.

Yermak, who led the Ukrainian delegation, didn’t specify the difference in the views.

Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan in November 2022. The Peace Formula includes withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine, restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, punishing those responsible for war crimes, preventing ecocide, and releasing all prisoners of war and deportees.

The Jeddah meeting is set to be followed by a so-called Global Peace Summit in the fall, according to Zelensky.

Meanwhile, former Russian President Medvedev said negotiations are not needed.

“The enemy must crawl on the knees, begging for mercy,” Medvedev said in a Telegram post, claiming Ukraine “never existed.”

Zelensky said on June 18 that peace talks with Russia are possible only after the complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

Most of the countries that participated in the Jeddah meeting “have already defined their role in the implementation of specific points of the Formula,” according to the president’s office.

Stoltenberg says peace cannot mean freezing Russia’s war
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned against premature peace talks between Ukraine and Russia after South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said in Kyiv that “peace has to be achieved through diplomacy as soon as possible.”
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.