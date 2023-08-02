Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Zelensky: Ukraine's Peace Formula "gaining support" around the world

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2023 1:09 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky photographed at a press conference in Kyiv on July 11. (Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

During an address to the heads of Ukrainian diplomatic missions around the world on Aug. 2, President Zelensky highlighted the importance of the coming six months for Ukrainian diplomacy and for increasing the support for Ukraine's Peace Formula.

The Peace Formula was announced in November 2022, when Zelensky presented a ten-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine at the G20 summit.

Some states have "already taken on absolutely very specific obligations" relating to the formula, he said.  Ukraine "is gradually gaining the support of the world majority," Zelensky added.

"It is especially important to work with the countries of the Global South, which Russia is constantly trying to manipulate," he said.

Ukraine has been actively seeking to involve as many countries as possible its Peace Formula over the last months.

On July 28, Zelensky announced that Qatar will join Ukraine in the efforts to implement the plan.

The formula envisages preventing ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

In his address on Aug. 2, Zelensky pointed to the meeting in Saudi Arabia next week, which will be the second phase of a three-phase plan around the Formula.

The best mechanisms for implementing the Peace Formula are expected to be discussed with countries from around the world in Jeddah.

The first phase already took place on June 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and included a detailed discussion of each point of the proposed Peace Formula with foreign ambassadors.

Zelensky said that the third phase will be the organization of a Global Peace Summit in the Autumn, to which "representatives of the North and South, East and West" should discuss the plans. He called on the ambassadors to ensure these representatives were invited.  

It remains unclear about where or exactly when Zelensky plans to hold the summit.

Zelensky said that "the time between September and December" will be an important period of decision-making for Ukraine, Europe, and the world.

"Every decision about Ukraine and Ukrainians should be for Ukraine and Ukrainians," he added.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.