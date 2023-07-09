Mayor: Russian attacks on Kyiv have killed over 170 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have killed over 170 civilians and destroyed more than 400 residential buildings in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a televised interview on July 9.

Among the casualties are seven children, according to Klitschko.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin needs the territory, he doesn't need us, Ukrainians. That's why he kills civilians," he said.

Throughout June, Russia has launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said, with eight attacks reported thus far.

While Kyiv's air defense, bolstered by Western systems, largely protects civilians in the city, the fragments from shot-down missiles and drones continue to threaten residents.