Mayor: Russian attacks on Kyiv have killed over 170 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2023 6:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks have killed over 170 civilians and destroyed more than 400 residential buildings in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a televised interview on July 9.

Among the casualties are seven children, according to Klitschko.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin needs the territory, he doesn't need us, Ukrainians. That's why he kills civilians," he said.

Throughout June, Russia has launched more than 20 missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding oblast, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said, with eight attacks reported thus far.

While Kyiv's air defense, bolstered by Western systems, largely protects civilians in the city, the fragments from shot-down missiles and drones continue to threaten residents.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
