IAEA Board condemns attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure without mention of Russia

by Sonya Bandouil December 13, 2024 5:57 AM 1 min read
IAEA inspectors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on June 15, 2023. (Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution condemning attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure but did not explicitly name Russia as responsible, Reuters reported on Dec. 12.

The emergency meeting, called by Ukraine, addressed the large-scale drone and missile attack on Nov. 28 that caused severe power outages and disrupted off-site power to three nuclear plants, posing a significant nuclear safety risk.

The attack targeted energy infrastructure across the country, including the far-western regions.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that Russia struck a "massive blow" at the nation's power grid, with attacks on energy infrastructure occurring throughout the country. Ukrenergo, the state grid operator, announced emergency blackouts in multiple regions in an effort to safeguard the energy system from Russia's assault.

Of the 35-member IAEA board, 22 countries supported the resolution, 10 abstained, and Russia and China voted against it.

“The Board of Governors emphasizes that attacks targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure critical for the off-site power supply of nuclear power plants represent a direct threat to nuclear safety and security,” the resolution stated.

No mention of Russia was included, which is unlike previous resolutions where Russia was named as the perpetrator.

Russian-occupied Abkhazia left without electricity due to hydroelectric station shutdown
The region has recently faced energy restrictions aggravated by a growing spat with its Russian patrons. Moscow has cut almost all funding, including money crucial for the energy sector, after Abkhazia’s local council voted against a controversial investment agreement with Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Sonya Bandouil
