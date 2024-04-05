Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Kharkiv, Electricity, Russian attack, War, News Feed
Edit post

Kharkiv Metro briefly suspends operations

by Alexander Khrebet April 5, 2024 9:35 AM 2 min read
Sportyvna station of the Kharkiv Metro. (Kharkiv Metro)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Kharkiv Metro briefly suspended operations on all 30 stations on the morning of April 5.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been at the forefront of Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and saw an escalation in strikes in recent weeks.

The subway consists of three lines operating 38.7 kilometers (24 miles) of the route. Kharkiv Metro's press service did not specify the reason.

Later the same day, Kharkiv Metro's press service reported resuming operations.

A Russian attack on Kharkiv in the late evening of April 4 damaged a car repair show and windows of a nearby five-story residential building, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on the morning of April 5.

Recent Russian attacks destroyed "almost all" of the energy infrastructure in Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in an interview with Liga media outlet published on April 1.

The attacks destroyed a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in the city that sits just 40 kilometers (almost 25 miles) from the Russian border.

The proximity to the border often prevents air defense monitor systems from detecting launches of Russian missiles toward Kharkiv in time, with some missiles hitting Kharkiv at least 40 seconds after the launch.

In March, Russian attacks damaged or completely destroyed 80% of the thermal generating capacity of Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, the company's Executive Director Dmytro Sakharuk said on March 30.

The mayor also said on April 1 that more than $10 billion is needed to rebuild everything that Russian forces have damaged or destroyed in Kharkiv.

Terekhov said the city officials have been trying to involve international partners to cover the costs because "no city budget in the world can withstand such a burden."

The current situation for the energy industry in the city is "very difficult," according to the mayor. The humanitarian assistance centers, also known as "Points of Invincibility," work in Kharkiv around the clock.

"We have been through more rough times, and we will survive these times too," Terekhov said.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
7:04 PM

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
6:53 PM

SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine's 128th brigade.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 4 that it uncovered evidence that Russian forces were able to hack into the devices of military personnel in order to guide a missile to strike the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, killing at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers, in November last year.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.